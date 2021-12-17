Tunisia: Young People Aged 12-17 Years to Be Invited to Receive Covid-19 Vaccine - Moh

16 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health will, starting December 17, send invitations to young people in the age group 12-17 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry said in a statement Thursday these invitations will include the date and location of the vaccination centre, stressing the need for the presence of a parent in case of non-acceptance on the platform Evax, with an identity card, a written statement of approval and a certificate proving the age range of the child.

In case of acceptance on the Evax platform, the parent will not be obliged to accompany the child to the vaccination centre, adds the statement.

152,244 young people in the age group 12-17 years have completed their COVID-19 vaccination process until December 16, 2021, according to statistics of the Evax platform.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X