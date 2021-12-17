Tunisia: Young People Aged 12-17 Years to Be Invited to Receive Covid-19 Vaccine - Moh

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health will, starting December 17, send invitations to young people in the age group 12-17 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry said in a statement Thursday these invitations will include the date and location of the vaccination centre, stressing the need for the presence of a parent in case of non-acceptance on the platform Evax, with an identity card, a written statement of approval and a certificate proving the age range of the child.

In case of acceptance on the Evax platform, the parent will not be obliged to accompany the child to the vaccination centre, adds the statement.

152,244 young people in the age group 12-17 years have completed their COVID-19 vaccination process until December 16, 2021, according to statistics of the Evax platform.