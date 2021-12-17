Tunisia: Annual Forum On Migration - Need to Develop Effective Strategy

Tunis/Tunisia — The Fourth Annual Forum on Migration was held by the National Observatory for Migration Thursday in Tunis.

Participants called for building on the results of a national survey on international migration in Tunisia made public last December 7 to put in place an effective strategy and work out policies in a bid to address migration-related challenges.

Participants, mainly experts and representatives of concerned structures and organisations, said this survey produced updated statistics which will help develop a more targeted and focused approach.

The survey is conducted by the National Institute of Statistics in cooperation with the National Observatory for Migration and with the support of the International centre for Migration Policy Development.

The findings of the survey and data provided by administrative structures will contribute to the establishment of a national information system, said Adviser to the Social Affairs Minister Rafik ben Brahim. This will serve as a data platform for different actors.

The National Observatory for Migration and its partners are urged to make use of the results of the national survey so as to launch qualitative and quantitative studies, researches and surveys, said Director for Research, Studies and Communication at the observatory Salem Mizouri.

Samri Azzouz, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)'s Chief of Mission to Tunisia, commended the interest which Tunisian authorities take in migration at this juncture. The provision of relevant statistics is the cornerstone of a better understanding.

The Fourth Annual Forum of Migration is organised by the National Observatory for Migration in partnership with the IOM in observance of the International Migrants Day (18 December) held this year under the motto : "For a better Governance of Migration through Credible Statistics."