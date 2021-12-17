Tunisia: Individual Who Tried to Join Terrorist Groups Holed Up in Mountains Arrested in Kasserine

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigation unit of the National Guard in Thala (governorate of Kasserine), on Thursday, arrested a man, aged 35 years from Greater Tunis, who tried to join terrorist groups holed up in the mountains of Kasserine.

The suspect was arrested in an area adjacent to the border delegation of Hydra, a security source told TAP.

According to the same source, the prosecutor's office of the Court of First Instance in Kasserine ordered to keep this individual into custody over suspected membership in a terrorist network and bring him before the judicial counter-terrorism division.