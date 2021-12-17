Tunisia: Survey Calls for Rethinking Strategies and Directions of Development Policies in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — A survey conducted by think tank "Solidar Tunisie" and the Heinrich Boll Foundation recommends rethinking the strategies and directions of socio-economic development policies in Tunisia.

The survey, which was presented on Thursday under the title "New Directions for Post-COVID Development Policies", seeks to consolidate national efforts so as to develop post-crisis economic and social policies. It lies on three approaches.

According to the survey's authors, the economic approach to development policy guidelines was consolidated by a sociological approach and an environmental approach.

The study reminds that the economic difficulties were exacerbated by the health crisis which severely tested the resilience of development models and revealed the limits and weaknesses of the Western neo-liberal model.

In Tunisia, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the national economy and affected jobs leading. It led to a surge in social demands calling for meeting post-revolution Tunisia's aspirations for "an inclusive and sustainable development and the restoration of citizens' confidence in the state," the same source says.

The survey lays emphasis on recovering the production process in the country, guaranteeing social inclusion, fighting against poverty and improving productivity.

On the other hand, it called for reforming the exchange rate regulations, speeding up the implementation of structuring projects within the framework of Public Private Partnerships (PPP). It also urged integrating the informal sector, launching specific employment programmes and finally digitising the national economy.

Authors of the survey underlined that Tunisia is currently facing major socio-economic challenges, referring to a decreasing economic growth, soaring unemployment rates among higher education newly graduates as well as regional and social disparities.

For economist Zouhair El Kadhi, despite the existence of a development plan (2016/2020), political instability (lack of leadership) has hampered the progress of reforms and economic transition.

In his speech entitled "Which Economic Development Tunisia Needs", El Khadhi recalled that the reforms were basically introduced as part of the technical and financial support of the foreign partners.

He said the stalled reforms of state enterprises, the subsidy system and the social security system reveal the inability of successive governments to reach compromises on these issues.

He pointed out that the instability of the legislative system and the non-completion or even the delay in enacting the implementing texts of a number of reforms, have not cleared uncertainties or renewed confidence, in addition to the lack of enthusiasm shown by investors.

He called for the creation of a new development framework which is needed to ensure more effective public action.

This should focus on consolidating programming and planning framework by suggesting a strategic vision "Tunisia 2050", establishing a National Public Finance Council, developing operational planning of the economic budget and enhancing the quality of macro-budgetary forecasts.

He also called for establishing an Authority for Sustainable Development and the Rights of Future Generations, rehabilitating the role of the National Council for Social Dialogue and ensuring a more effective coordination of public policies.

Lack of environmental aspect in socio-economic development policies

Referring to the issue of the environment in development policies, environmentalist Amel Jrad underlined that the strategies, programmes and action plans have failed to meet the numerous challenges and ensure an appropriate framework for a sustainable socio-economic development.

She pointed out that the scarcity of water resources, marine intrusion and the overexploitation of water tables weigh on Tunisia's water balance and put it on an unsustainable trajectory.

Regarding the energy sector, Jrad spoke of the major vulnerabilities impacting the security of the country; namely the dependence on foreign countries (57% imports) and an electricity mix depending almost entirely on natural gas up to 97%, adding that the share of renewable energy in the energy mix remains very low and in below targets (2.8% of the mix in 2020).

For Jrad, Tunisia's economic developments have been made to the detriment of natural resource knowing that ministries in charge of economic sectors such as the agriculture, industry and tourism ministries do not allocate any budgets to fight pollution caused by their economic activities.

Other financial structures (including the public and private ones) have not addressed environmental issues and have not planned to invest in this niche.

According to Solidar, the assessment made and the recommendations of the survey were enriched by the various actors, namely the representatives of the administration (Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Investment Support), representatives of national organisations (UGTT and UTICA)... , as part of a "socio-economic dialogue platform".