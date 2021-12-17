Tunisia: Monthly Trade Deficit At Current Prices Narrows to 1345.9 Md in November 2021

16 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The monthly trade deficit narrowed to 1345.9 million dinars (MD) in November 2021, against 1556.3 MD in October, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a note published Thursday.

The coverage rate has gained 2.2 points, compared to October 2021, to 74.6%.

This alleviation of the deficit is explained by the fall in overall imports by 6.1%, under the impact of the contraction of supplies of energy products (-44%) and raw materials and semi-finished products (-7.7%).

On the other hand, the acquisitions of capital goods have rebounded by 20.2%. Similarly for purchases of consumer goods which are up 8.8%, followed by imports of food products, up 5.1% and this after recording a negative growth the previous month.

Regarding exports, they have contracted by 3.3% in November 2021 to 3947.1 MD, due mainly to lower energy exports (-78%).

On the other hand, increases are recorded in exports in mines, phosphate and derivatives sector (+51%) of agriculture and food industries (+21.4), various manufacturing industries (8.2%) and mechanical and electrical industries (3.2%).

The note of the INS has highlighted, in addition, a decline in exports to European Union countries by 5.7% including Italy where the decline was most notable (-16.5%). This is explained mainly by the drop in exports of energy products. On the other hand, sales to Germany have increased by 11.4% due to rising exports of cables and wires.

Exports to the Maghreb countries remain sustained due to a strong rebound to Algeria (+89.8%) explained by the sale of phosphoric acid, likewise with Libya with a leap (+25.6%) mainly from pharmaceutical products.

For their part, imports from the European Union have recorded a decrease by 3.7% with the member countries, particularly France (-13.9%) and Belgium (-47.3%).

However, purchases from China have seen a rebound by 49.7%, following the increase in purchases of marble and copper works.

For the Maghreb countries, the decline is significant with Algeria (-85.6%), explained by the return to normal supplies of gas to Tunisia, after the high level registered last month.

