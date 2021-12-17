Tunisia: Democratic Current, Ettakatol and Al Joumhouri Reject President Saied's Roadmap

16 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Democratic Current (Attayar), Ettakatol and Al Joumhouri parties expressed their refusal of any violation of the constitution outside the legitimacy and before holding legislative and presidential elections.

In a joint statement issued Thursday, the three parties condemned the accusations levelled by President of the Republic Kais Saied against his critics in his last Monday speech. They regretted his persistent unilateral visions that do not propose solutions to the financial and social crisis in the country.

Earlier this week, Saied unveiled the axes of the roadmap, which will come into effect in early January 2022 and target a series of legislative and constitutional reforms.

These reforms will be undertaken prior to the legislative elections that will take place in December 2022.

The parties urged a national dialogue to lay the foundations of a fair state that breaks with the years of corruption and its symbols and immunises the country against autocratic rule.

On another level, they voiced firm refusal to see Tunisia play the role of "the police of the Mediterranean" in blatant violation of its sovereignty and the dignity and rights of immigrants, in reference to the extradition of Tunisians from Italy.

The parties called on citizens to take part in the demonstration that will take place on Revolution Day Friday.

