Tunisia: School Violence - Middle Schools Report 85 Percent of Acts of Violence

16 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Middle schools report 85% of school violence," said Education Minister Fethi Sellaouti. Seventh grade students are responsible for 40% of acts of violence.

A study will be conducted soon to identify reasons behind the proliferation of violence, particularly in middle schools, said the minister at a conference held in Tunis on the prevention of extremism in schools.

The conference was organised at the initiative of the Tunisian Organisation for Social Cohesion (French: OTCS) in partnership with the Education Ministry.

Violence is gaining ground in the whole Tunisian society, said the minister, and there is urgence to pool efforts to address this scourge.

Referring to the findings of an analytical study carried out by the civil society organisation in 2018 in 4 schools in Sidi Hassine Sijoumi- one of the most marginalised working-class neighbourhoods, the minister said they demonstrate the surge in violence is mainly due to the lack of family dialogue, the absence of citizenship promotion programmes, etc.

