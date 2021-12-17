Egypt: British Amb. Says Keen On Increasing UK Investments in Egypt

British Ambassador to Egypt Gareth Bayley asserted his keenness on increasing UK investments in Egypt.

This came during his meeting with CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Mohamed Abdel Wahab in which they discussed fostering investment relations as well as attracting more UK investments to the Egyptian market.

The ambassador noted that Egypt is a promising and attractive market for investment in various fields especially after the great developments witnessed in the infrastructure field as well as the establishment of immense projects across Egypt.

He also hailed the great advancement in services provided by the Egyptian government to investors.

Abdel Wahab stressed the importance of coordinating with the British side to encourage UK companies to benefit from the investment opportunities available in the Egyptian market. He also noted that the UK comes among the top countries on the list of the largest investors in Egypt.