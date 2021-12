The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, approved on Thursday 16/12/2021 a draft law to amend a number of articles of law no. 10 of 2018 on persons with special needs.

The amendments include allowing a person with special needs to let his/her spouse and first- and second-degree relatives to drive and use his/her modified motor vehicle within efforts exerted to guarantee the disabled individual's right to comfortable transportation.