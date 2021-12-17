Tunisia: Ministers of Finance and Economy Discuss Draft Finance Law 2022

Tunis/Tunisia — The draft Finance Law 2022 and the proposed measures to boost investment and improve the business climate, were the focus of a meeting held Thursday between Minister of Finance, Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia, and Minister of Economy and Planning, Samir Saied.

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss the financing of the economy, support for economic enterprises and lines of funding scheduled under agreements with donors, says a statement issued by the Finance Department.

The two ministers have affirmed the government's willingness to restore the level of growth of the country and boost wealth creation, support economic enterprises, and implement appropriate mechanisms to support economic activity, at the fiscal and financing level.

Moreover, they stressed the importance of benefiting from funds granted in the context of financial cooperation with partners of Tunisia, including donors and friendly countries.

The first draft of the draft finance law of 2022 gives priority to support businesses, tax reform, digitisation of the administration, improving tax collection and the fight against tax evasion. This first version also includes social and health measures.

The draft finance law comes in a difficult economic context marked by the COVID-19 pandemic that has heavily impacted businesses and the poorest social categories and has spared no sector, but also in a political and social climate that remains unstable.