Tunisia: First Session of National Fair of Vocational Training to Be Held Soon - MoE

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training plans to organize the first session of the national fair of vocational training under the sign "vocational training to build the future".

The fair is scheduled for January 2022 with the participation of various stakeholders from both public and private sectors, announced the ministry Thursday in a statement.

This event aims to enhance the value of vocational training that represents a path to success and excellence. It also represents an opportunity for young people among pupils and students who want to learn about the opportunities offered in the field of vocational training in different specialties including that representing prospects for employability both on the domestic job market and the international market.