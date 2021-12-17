Tunisia: First Session of National Fair of Vocational Training to Be Held Soon - MoE

16 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training plans to organize the first session of the national fair of vocational training under the sign "vocational training to build the future".

The fair is scheduled for January 2022 with the participation of various stakeholders from both public and private sectors, announced the ministry Thursday in a statement.

This event aims to enhance the value of vocational training that represents a path to success and excellence. It also represents an opportunity for young people among pupils and students who want to learn about the opportunities offered in the field of vocational training in different specialties including that representing prospects for employability both on the domestic job market and the international market.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X