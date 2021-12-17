Tunisia: Tebboune Winds Up Visit to Tunisia With Common Ambition for New Regional Space

16 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune wrapped up his two-day state visit to Tunisia on Thursday. The talks he had with President of the Republic Kais Saied confirmed the level of understanding and convergence of views on bilateral cooperation and the common will to raise it to higher levels, said a document published at the end of his visit, entitled "the Carthage Declaration."

Saied and Tebboune agreed to adopt an approach different from traditional cooperation frameworks, to lay the foundations of a new partnership between the two countries based on more strategic complementarity and integrated solidarity development.

They welcomed the enhancement of the legal framework uniting the two countries through a series of agreements likely to bolster cooperation.

The two Presidents emphasised the importance of an ambitious vision of a new regional space that is inclusive, integrated and complementary, based on common values. This will provide coordinated and effective responses to security, economic and health challenges, as well as to developments on the regional and international scenes.

They asserted their commitment to strengthen continuous bilateral and multilateral dialogue to achieve their common noble objectives, while building on the achievements of the relations between the two countries and drawing lessons from past experiences.

