Tunisia: SNJT Calls On Government to Settle Issue of Confiscated Media

16 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The expanded executive board of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) called on the government to finally settle the issue of confiscated media.

The expanded executive board stressed at its meeting Thursday the need to implement, as soon as possible, the agreements reached for over a year between the SNJT and the government "so as to guarantee the rights of employees and the sustainability of these media companies.

It invites the government to adopt "an open and transparent communications policy" that allows journalists to collect clear and accurate information, calling it to "break with the policy of exclusion."

The members of the extended executive board criticised the exclusion by the Presidency of the Republic of local and foreign media from official activities, the latest of which is the coverage of the press conference of Presidents Kaïs Saïed and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

According to them, the Presidency of the Republic has demanded that no questions be asked to President Kaïs Saïed. This is a "serious first" and "a violation of the freedom of the press.

The expanded executive board decided to organize a series of protests to defend press freedom and the right of access to information.

The board also decided to remain in permanent session.

