Tunisia: Success of Kaizen Approach in Tunisia Extended to Libyan Startups- (JICA

Tunis/Tunisia — 32 Libyan startups of different specialties and representatives of the Libyan Ministry of Economy received training in Kaizen from December 13 to 15 and visited model companies in Tunisia who benefit of the "Project to improve quality and productivity - KAIZEN - ", the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said Thursday.

This training is part of the activities of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Libya, and with funding from the Government of Japan, implemented in Tunisia by JICA and the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy.

JICA said "this theoretical and practical training has allowed participants to learn from the Tunisian experience in the application of the KAIZEN approach, and discover innovative solutions in the management of the company and improving quality and productivity.

"A theoretical training, provided by the Management Unit of the National Programme for the Promotion of Quality and Productivity (UGPQP) of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy, has taught the Libyan participants the various tools and techniques of the KAIZEN approach, which has produced excellent results in improving quality and productivity of Tunisian companies that have adopted it.

A visit to the project's model companies demonstrated the role played by this approach in the structural transformation of companies and in job creation.

After more than 10 years of cooperation in the field of Kaizen in Tunisia and given the experiences acquired by the Tunisian trainers and the results achieved by the model companies, JICA wishes to see the approach adopted and standardized in all African countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Business Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thus, on the occasion of this triangular cooperation activity, Kaizen is extended to Libyan companies to learn from the Tunisian experience in the continuous improvement of their productivity and quality.

The Kaizen project, whose first phase began in Tunisia since 2009 and whose second phase will be completed by the end of December 2021, has enabled the strengthening of the capacities of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy and various technical centers under its supervision.

Thus, 23 master trainers and 24 advanced trainers, 16 basic trainers from technical centers were trained in Kaizen by Japanese experts from JICA.

23 basic trainers were also trained by Tunisian trainers.

In addition, a hundred model companies have received support for the implementation of Kaizen which has enabled them to substantially improve their productivity levels and employee satisfaction.

The adoption of the processes has resulted in an average productivity gain of 80%. In addition, dissemination activities of the Kaizen concept were carried out in the regions and at the university level, as well as for the benefit of participants from French-speaking African countries.