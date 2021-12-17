Tunisia: President Kais Saied Bids Farewell to His Algerian Counterpart

16 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Thursday afternoon, bid farewell to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the presidential pavilion of the international airport of Tunis-Carthage

Tebboune made a state visit to Tunisia from December 15.

The Head of State and the Algerian president saluted the flag to the sound of the official anthems of the two countries and reviewed a detachment of the three armies that have paid them honors.

According to the "Declaration of Carthage" published by the Presidency of the Republic at the end of this visit, Presidents Said and Tebboune have agreed to implement an approach different from the traditional frameworks of cooperation, in order to lay new foundations for the bilateral partnership, towards a more "strategic" and "inclusive" development.

Tunisia and Algeria had signed at a ceremony at Carthage Palace Wednesday 27 cooperation agreements covering several sectors, on the sidelines of Tebboune's state visit.

The agreements cover the sectors of justice, interior, decentralisation, industry, energy, state enterprises, SMEs, employment, environment, religious affairs, women and children, education and vocational training, fisheries, media and culture.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X