Tunisia: Algerian President's Visit Lays Ground for More Solid Relations With Tunisia - Bouden

Tunis/Tunisia — The visit of Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Tunisia, which led to the signing of 27 agreements and MoU in all areas, will lay the ground for more "solid" relations between the two countries, ahead of the upcoming deadlines and in response to the aspirations of both leaders and peoples, said Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane.

Bouden made these remarks after her meeting Thursday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said a statement from the Prime Ministry.

She added that Tebboune's visit to Tunisia on December 15 and 16 comes to consolidate the fraternal ties and the "excellent" relations stablished between the two countries' leaders and peoples.

Bouden also said she had discussed with the Algerian President the important achievements made bilaterally during his visit to Tunisia.

The Prime Minister added that the leaders of both countries have stressed their determination to continue coordination in all areas including emergency issues, citing in particular, the development of common border areas.