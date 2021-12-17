Tunisia: Warrant of Detention Against 'Suspect' in Attempted Assault On Police Officers Near MoI

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigating judge at the Judicial Counter-Terrorism Division, on Thursday, issued a warrant of detention against the "suspect" in the incident of attempted assault on police officers near the Ministry of the Interior's headquarters last November 26, the communications office of the Court of First Instance of Tunis 1 said in a statement.

The Public Prosecutor's Office at the Judicial Counter-Terrorism Division initiated on the same day an investigation against this "suspect" for "membership in a terrorist organisation", "attempted murder", and "possession of bladed weapons", the court added in the same statement.

The suspect was referred to the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Judicial Counter-Terrorism Division, said the same source.