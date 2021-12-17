Ghana: 2 Cops Gunned Down By Robbers ... Police Place Gh¢50,000 Bounty

Bolgatanga — The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has placed a GH¢50,000 bounty on robbers who shot and killed two policemen on Wednesday at the Zuarungu Market in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region.

The two constables, Emanuel Akowah and Mohammed Adams Sulley were killed during a robbery attack on a popular shop known as Baba Store in the market.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Bolgatanga Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

Briefing the media about the episode at the Police Headquarters, the Public Relations Officer of the Upper East Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)DavidOkyere-Fianko, said the two officers had stopped at the market at about 7pm to buy food when the armed men who were fleeing the robbery scene attacked and shot them.

According to the ASPOkyere-Fianko, the robbers fled the scene after the incident on a motorcycle before a police team arrived.

While stressing that the incident would not deter the police from performing their mandated national duties, the PRO entreated the general public to volunteer information to the police to arrest the perpetrators for the necessary action.

Meanwhile, upon hearing the unfolding event, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George AkuffoDampare, had to forgo other activities in the national capital, Accra to visit the region to encourage the police not to give up on their duties.

The IGP visited the crime scene and the paramount chief of the Zuarungu Traditional Area.

After holding a brief meeting with the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC), the IGP also addressed the police at the forecourt of the Regional Police Command.