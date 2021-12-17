Somalia's FM Discusses Bilateral Issues With Turkish Counterpart

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, AbdiSaid Muse Ali has met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Istanbul, Turkey.

The top diplomats held talks where they have discussed strengthening cooperation and ties between Somalia and Turkey in the areas of security, economy, trade and development Somali Foreign Minister AbdiSaid Muse said on Twitter.

"We agreed to intensify our bilateral partnership in areas of security cooperation and economic development," minister AbdiSsaid said.

"It was a pleasure to have a bilateral meeting in Istanbul on the sidelines of the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit with H.E Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu," he added.

The foreign minister is in Turkey for the Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit set to kick off Dec 17-18 in Istanbul under the auspices of the Presidency of the Turkish Republic.

The two-day summit comes fast on the heels of a top-level business forum in October that focused on investment and trade.

The number of Turkish embassies in Africa has grown from 12 to 43 since 2002 while the national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, flies to over 60 African destinations. The share of Africa in Turkey's trade with the world is 6.5 per cent.