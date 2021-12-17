Africa: Farmaajo Arrives in Istanbul for Third Turkey-Africa Summit

17 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, has arrived in Istanbul, Turkey for the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit.

The president was accompanied by First Lady Saynab Moallim, minister and other government officials.

The President was received by Turkish government officials and Somali Ambassador to Turkey Jama Mohamed.

"President Farmaajo and first lady Saynab Moalim arrive in İstanbul, Turkey ahead of the TurkeyAfricaSummit accompanied by Somali delegation composed of Ministers and high-level dignitaries," Villa Somalia said in a statement.

Farmaajo is expected to hold meetings with Turkish president Tayyib Erdogan and other officials during his two-day stay.

The third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit will ensure that the strategic ties between Turkey and the African Union and African countries are carried forward to a new stage.

The summit is being held under the theme "Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity."

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X