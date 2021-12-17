Africa: Farmaajo Arrives in Istanbul for Third Turkey-Africa Summit

Somalia's president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, has arrived in Istanbul, Turkey for the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit.

The president was accompanied by First Lady Saynab Moallim, minister and other government officials.

The President was received by Turkish government officials and Somali Ambassador to Turkey Jama Mohamed.

"President Farmaajo and first lady Saynab Moalim arrive in İstanbul, Turkey ahead of the TurkeyAfricaSummit accompanied by Somali delegation composed of Ministers and high-level dignitaries," Villa Somalia said in a statement.

Farmaajo is expected to hold meetings with Turkish president Tayyib Erdogan and other officials during his two-day stay.

The third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit will ensure that the strategic ties between Turkey and the African Union and African countries are carried forward to a new stage.

The summit is being held under the theme "Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity."