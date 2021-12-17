Liberia: Mixed Views in Nimba Over PYJ Sanction

Residents of Nimba County, many of them motorcyclists have expressed mixed views over the U.S. Treasury Department's recent sanction imposed on Liberia's former feared rebel leader, now Nimba Senator Prince Yormie Johnson (PYJ).

In a recent interview conducted by this paper in the county, some residents welcomed the U.S. Treasury Department's decision, while others claimed it was a witch hunt.

Sen. Johnson was slammed with economic sanction for corruption in what appears to be ongoing efforts to enclose the notorious warlord for eventual war crimes charges.

The U.S. Treasury under its Global Magnitsky Act, took the decision Thursday, 9 December 2021, in observance of International Anti-Corruption Day, officially celebrated globally. The day was also celebrated in Monrovia by the Government of Liberia.

Following the announcement of the U.S. decision, several residents of Ganta, Nimba County expressed their support for Sen. Johnson being placed on U.S. sanctions.

They termed the decision to sanction Johnson as welcoming, saying it serves as a deterrence to those that are engaged in corruption.

Several motorcyclists who spoke to this paper alleged that Sen. Johnson has done more harm to the county than the little protection he always brags of providing for Nimba County.

"This same man [took part] in war and killed our people in this same Nimba County like chicken. Those who don't know are convinced by his thoughts that he protects and saves Nimba," one motorcyclist said.

"My brother let me make this clear, we are happy [with] the decision. It's welcoming and we are now thinking of retiring him from politics [in] 2023."

Raphael Dolopay, a resident of Nimba, told this paper that Sen. Johnson is a man with bloodstains on his hands and he deserves the punishment of the U.S Treasury Department.

"The U.S Treasury's decision is welcoming, but it's not enough because we need the war and economic crimes court in the country to make sure that all those who committed war crimes like Prince Y. Johnson [are] brought to face the law, instead of just international sanction," said Dolopay.

In a counter-argument, Adolphus Zlankerseh who is said to be loyal to Senator Jeremiah Kun, explained that the U.S Treasury Department's decision is a witch-hunt because Senator Johnson is not the only warlord in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He alleged that the U.S Government doesn't have any evidence against Senator Johnson about the corruption allegations brought against him.

He alleged further that Senator Johnson is a very peaceful man who fought for the county.

"All those that [are] saying negative things against the Senator are Manor people who are not truthful. We have a hill called Johnson-Hill that is where Senator Johnson killed all [slain Liberian President Samuel K] Doe's soldiers with just two guns. One on his toes and another in his hands," said Zlankerseh.

He continued that the late President Doe threatened to kill everyone in Nimba County because he wanted to make his cassava farm there.

Zlankerseh claimed that it was based on the fact that Senator Johnson came in defense of Nimba.

Mr. Zlankerseh noted that if Senator Johnson had never gone to kill Doe and his men, there would have been no county called Nimba because President Doe had already made up his mind to kill all Nimbaians.

"I want to say the U.S Treasury's decision is wrong," said Zlankerseh.

He argued that Senator Johnson doesn't travel and there are other warlords in the country that the U.S. is allegedly not after.

Senator Johnson led the defunct Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL) that captured and killed former President Doe at the Free Port of Monrovia on 10 September 1990 during Liberia's Civil War.