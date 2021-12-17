Liberia: March for Justice to Protest Nationwide

March for Justice, a leading anti-rape campaigner threatens to protest nationwide if President George M. Weah does not intervene in the reported rape of a seven-year-old girl at the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking in a news conference Thursday, December 16, 2021, the group warns if the Feminist-In-Chief, President George M. Weah does not intervene in 48 hours, it will mobile thousands of young people across Liberia for a major nationwide strike.

Reading a statement on behalf of the group, Titus B. Pakalah, calls for the immediate dismissal of Liberian Ambassador to Nigeria Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh for compromising the rape case of little Bayjay even when medical record proves that the minor was sexually abused.

Last week, the Liberian media's headlines were dominated by a shocking revelation by Mr. Nat Bayjay, father of the victim and Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs at the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, who reported alleged multiple sexual abuse of his seven years old daughter in the premises of the Embassy in Abuja by two teenagers who were under the guidance of another diplomat.

According to Bayjay, he has called on President Weah for his personal intervention to ensure justice for his daughter, including medication, as her mental and physical health has been declining as a result of the rape.

At the same time, the group warns the Government of Liberia to abandon what it terms "an evil plan" to appoint Ambassador Al-Hassan Conteh as Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

"We monitored the Spoon Talk's edition of December 15, 2021 (last night) in which the panelists made this startling revelation that the CDC led-administration was or is considering sending Ambassador Conteh to replace Ambassador Dee Maxwell Kemeyah at the UN. We need not remind anyone of the unresolved sexual scandal still at our UN Mission that we would again want to send yet another ambassador who has become a serious 'cover-up in chief" of sexual abuses", Pakalah reveals.

He says the group monitored Mr. Bayjay's revelation during his appearance on the Spoon Talk last week in which he disclosed that Ambassador Conteh had previously covered up another sexual molestation on the same diplomatic premises prior to his daughter's alleged abuse.

"This makes him an ambassador who specializes in covering up rape!" The group adds.

According to Pakalah, since Bayjay went public over a week ago, there has been public pressure for Ambassador Conteh to be recalled and the public has also been demanding that the reported abused child's welfare be taken care of, something Bayjay said has been abandoned by the Ambassador, guardians, and parents of the alleged perpetrators as well as the government here in Monrovia.