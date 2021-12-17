Liberia: The Win Was Necessary-Grand Bassa Coach Daniel Sasley

The head coach of the Grand Bassa County football team Daniel T. Sasley says his victory against River Gee County in their second group game of the National County Sports Meet is laudable.

Sasley, who has won all two games in charge as Grand Bassa head coach, says the victories are good for him despite not scoring many goals.

The former Grand Kru county coach lauded his side following their impressive win.

Sasley has a good team and has hinted to sports Journalists that his players are playing according to his tactics.

Grand Bassa County sits atop of Group A with 6 points, 3 goals from two matches.

National County Sports Meet December 16, 2021 Results:

Montserrado 2-1 Margibi County

Grand Cape Mount 1-2 Gbarpolu

River Gee 0-1 Grand Bassa

Nimba 1-0 Grand Kru

River Cess County 2-2 Bong County

Grand Gedeh 1-0 Sinoe County