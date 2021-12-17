South Africa: Caution Urged for Communities Near Komati River

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has warned the communities next to Komati River to be extra cautious, as water levels at Maguga Dam in Eswatini may increase due to dam overflowing and spilling caused by continuous rainfall.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said Maguga Dam is on the Komati River, but it is in the Kingdom of Eswatini and therefore under the care of the government of Eswatini.

"As part of the shared watercourse between Eswatini and South Africa, namely Komati River, it is a point of interest for the country. On the South African side, the Vygeboom Dam recorded a 102.1% and is also spilling, but not flooding.

"This information is shared to ensure continued vigilance by all and to also say that the spillage at the dam is allowed as a means of managing dams, and ensuring safety of such infrastructure. Dam spillage does not imply flooding and therefore there is no need for panic," Ratau said.

The department has encouraged the public and communities to prevent unnecessary loss of precious human lives and properties by not crossing flooded bridges and rivers, and to also move to higher ground away from flooded rivers and streams.

The department also encouraged the public to avoid building along and below flood lines and close to dams to prevent being swept away during heavy downpours.

"Flood lines are there for a reason, mainly to protect people and properties and save lives, so it is critical to observe and respect flood lines. Better be safe than sorry," Ratau said.

He reiterated that South Africa is a semi-arid and water scarce country, and urged communities to make good use of falling rain by harvesting rainwater.

"Water has no substitute, therefore let us all be responsible water users and make every precious drop count."