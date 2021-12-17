South Africa: NDPP Slams Murder of KZN Prosecutor

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi says security measures must be tightened around judicial officials following the murder of KwaZulu-Natal regional prosecutor Lonwabo Booi.

Booi was shot multiple times and killed outside the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning where he was due to represent the state in a part heard matter.

"The increase in attacks on those fighting for justice in our country should concern all of us. We need to significantly improve the protection of criminal justice officials, whistleblowers and witnesses in South Africa. The rule of law depends on it. The future of our country depends on it...and we owe [it] to these brave men and women. This will require a multi-stakeholder effort driven by government and time is not on our side," Batohi said.

The NPA further assured prosecutors that "their safety remains utmost priority for the NPA".

"Additional security measures will be implemented on a case by case basis as the need arises. The NDPP trusts that the case will be prioritised and that those responsible for this horrendous crime will be brought to justice," the authority said in a statement.

KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Elaine Zungu, described Booi's murder as a tragic event and an attack of South Africa's rule of law.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Booi and he will be dearly missed. May his soul rest in peace," she said.