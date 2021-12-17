South Africa: Time to Overhaul the Covid-19 Guidelines

analysis

Public safety guidelines for Covid-19 are long overdue for review as we learn to live with infection. And as protocols shift to personal risk assessment and personal responsibility, a divided society is in for reality checks too.

Last year's weapons to fight this year's wars - or virus variants - are not going to cut it anymore.

Experts tracking the virus and the public health protocols say things have changed and it's time for a review and clearer communication of what works and what doesn't. There are also clanging bells in the distance; it's a wake-up call that as government mandates and guidelines slip to the background, individuals will have to take greater personal responsibility and get used to personal risk assessment.

The fast changing nature of the virus - its latest mutations as delta and now omicron - is one reality but there have been game-changers with a bolstered response arsenal in the form of general population vaccination and boosters on the horizon.

It's a backdrop change that shifts the focus from battling the coronavirus to better use of evolving tools and better judgment to arrive at the point of living with the virus.

Professor Alex van den Heever,...