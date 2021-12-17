South Africa: More Problems for Cricket SA as Social Justice and Nation Building Findings Are Branded 'Flawed'

analysis

CSA's hierarchy should carefully consider how, and if, it will implement any recommendations from the SJN report, after it was branded as flawed today by lawyers representing several respondents in the recently completed process.

Former International Cricket Council's (ICC) head of legal David Becker has issued a critical assessment of the Social Justice and Nation Building process conducted by the Ombudsman, Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC. He also represents current CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith.

Becker and several, unnamed lawyers involved, have called the process and the report flawed, and questioned whether CSA can actually implement any of the "tentative" findings and recommendations contained therein.

The 235-page final report was submitted to the CSA board by the Ombudsman on 10 December. It was deeply critical of CSA and senior employees in that it claimed they engaged in prejudicial behaviour.

It determines that CSA, as well as current CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and Proteas head coach Mark Boucher, as well as former star batter AB de Villiers, engaged in prejudicial conduct.

But in an 18-page letter sent to CSA on behalf of several of the respondents, the impartiality, independence and due process of the SJN - which cost CSA...