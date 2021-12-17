Nigeria: Ekiti CJ Frees 69 Inmates At Correctional Centre

The Ekiti Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye, has released 69 awaiting trial inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Center in Ado Ekiti.

Adeyeye granted the inmates freedom on Thursday, during his first official visit to the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ado Ekiti since assumption of duty in June.

The released inmates were those who committed lesser offences, ranging from burglary, stealing, staying in the Centre beyond law stipulated jail term among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that In all, a total of 538 cases were reviewed, 11 females and 527 males.

Also, 45 inmates were released unconditionally, 19 were released on bail, four were released on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions for having no case to answer, one was struck out while three bail conditions were varied.

The Chief Judge advised the released inmates to be of good behaviour as long hand of the law is awaiting anyone found disrupting the peace of the society.

Adeyeye appreciated all stakeholders in the administration of justice especially the Judges, Magistrates, Lawyers, Police and others for their patience and cooperation.

He also lauded the controller and his men for keeping a clean and healthy environment, thereby making the facility more accommodating and conducive for the inmates.

Earlier, the Controller of the Centre, Mr. Ojo Olayemi, who conducted the Chief Judge round the facilities, thanked him for the timely visit, adding that the visit would immensely alleviate the suffering of the inmates.

Olayemi said, the facility was designed to house less than 400 inmates but has almost been overstretched by accommodating about 700 inmates.

He urged the Chief Judge to encourage Magistrates to make use of Non-Custodial sentences, such as community services, as such will drastically help in decongesting our correctional centres.

He appealed to the Chief Judge to make his visit a regular exercise to boost the healthy services of the centre.

