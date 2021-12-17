Kenya: IGAD Says Upcoming Polls in Kenya, Somalia a Litmus Test for Constitutionalism

17 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has urged Kenya and Somalia to ensure democratic and peaceful national elections describing impending polls as a litmus test to constitutionalism.

While Kenya is set to hold General Elections on August 9, 2022, Somalia deferred its elections which were due on November 25.

Speaking while delivering a state of the region address in Mombasa, IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehu also emphasized on the need to resolve disputes arising from elections amicably through legal means.

