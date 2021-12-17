Kenya: Ruto Says His Detractors Opposed to the Empowerment of Ordinary Kenyans

17 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has said his competitors have ganged up against him because they are opposed to empowerment of ordinary Kenyans.

He said it's only the Bottom Up economic model being spearheaded by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that can transform the lives of ordinary citizens through creation of new jobs.

Dr Ruto who spoke on the second day of his tour in the western region said his proposed economic model has unsettled his competitors who were advocating for a trickle down model that only befits a few established enterprises.

"The few beneficiaries of the trickle down economic model are now worried about the proposed Bottom Up approach, which aims to transform lives of majority of Kenyans. This is why they've ganged up against me," said Dr Ruto.

Speaking in various stopovers including Eshibuye, Luanda, Majengo and Mbale in Vihiga County on Thursday, Dr Ruto said change of the economic model was inevitable.

"The same leaders still propagating the trickle down economic model are the same ones calling for change of the Constitution to create jobs for few individuals at the expense of millions of Kenyans," said Dr Ruto.

He was accompanied by MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias), John Waluke (Sirisia) and Didmus Barasa (Kimilili).

