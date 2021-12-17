Malawi: Public Restrictions On Sports Back Due to Covid-19 Cases Spike

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda', who is co-chairperson of Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has said public gathering including sporting activities will be restricted to 250 people for outdoor events.

She made the announcement on Thursday in Lilongwe during a press briefing because of a sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases in the country which has given rise to the fourth wave.

Chiponda Kandodo said: "In addition to general preventive measures, including use of face masks in public places, observance of social distances, frequent washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers.

"All religious, recreational and wedding gatherings should not exceed 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors subject to social distance requirements of at least one metre between persons. For sporting activities the figures prescribed should include players officiating personnel, officials of participating teams and spectators."

However, the minister gave a relief to the soccer fraternity as well as Football Association of Malawi as the measures will be put into effect from Monday after the Airtel Top 8 final between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

In his remarks FAM commercial and marketing director Limbani Matola welcomed the measures saying they have already enforcing the restrictions to as one way of playing their part to protect people's lives.

He also said that special measures were put in place in the run up to the Top 8 final, siting presale of tickets while there will not be ticket selling on the gates.

"On match day, tickets will not be sold at the gates which will enforce compliance to social distance as a critical Covid-19 preventive measure.

"In addition, we have gone on a campaign reminding our fans to put on face masks washing their hands and sanitise," said Matola.

Commenting on the decision, Silver Strikers chief executive officer Thoko Chimbala said its good that it has come after the season.

But Bullets chief administration officer Albert Chigoga commended the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 for considering them to play the final without observing the restrictions.

The enforcement has come at the end of the TNM Super League season.