Angola Takes Over Presidency of Oil Producing Countries in Africa

Luanda — The Republic of Angola was elected to chair, in 2022, the presidency of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), during the 41st session of the Council of Ministers of that body, held in Algeria, on December 14, 2021, by video conference.

Thus, the presidency of Angola will be exercised by the minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, succeeding Mohamed Arkav, minister of Mines and Energy of Algeria, according to a note to which ANGOP had access this Thursday.

For the vice-presidency, of the organization it was elected the Minister of Water and Mines of the Republic of Benin, Samou Seidou.

According to the organization's communiqué, the main topic of the agenda of the Council's ministerial discussions was the "future of the oil and gas industry in Africa, in light of the global quest for energy transition".

During the session, ministers noted that the transition takes place at a time when African economies are preparing to embark into industrialization processes which require a lot of energy.

The ministers identified the imminent challenges that the oil and gas industry will face in Africa, such as financial resources for research and technological development, calling on technologically advanced and financially capable countries to lend their products.

Likewise, the Council reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the environment, emphasizing the need to pursue technologies that would allow the use of fossils with minimal carbon footprints.

The organization of African Petroleum Producers has 14 members, namely Algeria, Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Libya, Niger, Nigeria and South Africa.

This organization was created in January 1987 in Lagos, Federal Republic of Nigeria.