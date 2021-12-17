Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 90 New Cases and 20 Recoveries

15 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Health authorities announced this Wednesday the registration of 90 new infections and the recovery of 20 patients in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, 60 cases were detected in Luanda, 21 in Cabinda, 7 in Cunene and two in Huambo.

The patients´ ages range from 1 to 67 years and the list includes 58 male and 32 female.

The Laboratories have processed 3,483 blood samples by TP-PCR in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 2.6 percent.

Among the recovered patients, 11 reside in Cunene, 6 in Luanda and 3 in Uíge.

Angola has a total of 65,565 cases, of which 63,591 recovered, 1,737 deaths and 237 active. Of the active, 3 are serious, 28 moderate, 36 mild and 170 asymptomatic.

So far, 67 citizens are hospitalized in the treatment centers, while 167 citizens are in institutional quarantine and 81 contacts of positive cases are under epidemiological surveillance.

