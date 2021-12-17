Angola: Gleisson and Azulão Guarantee Petro's Victory

15 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — This Wednesday Petro de Luanda beat Académica do Lobito by 2-0, with goals from Gleisson and Tiago Azulão, in a game of the 12th round of the First Division National Football Championship (Girabola2021/22), played at 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda, Angola.

Academica do Lobito team played in adverse terrain, but showed attitude right from the start and after four minutes they caused the first danger, with Edu throwing the ball into the right post of goalkeeper Augusto.

During the first 45+2 minutes of the extra-time, given by referee José Chitumba, the teams missed several scoring opportunities and went into half-time without a goal.

On the restart, Petro coach Alexandre Santos replaced Tó Carneiro, Erico and Diógenes for Yano, Eddie and Pedro, but it was only after 63 minutes that the team opened the score through Gleisson and Tiago Azulão set the result at 2-0, four minutes later.

The Brazilian forward received a cross from captain Job, at the edge of the area, and shot without a chance of defence for Geovani.

Petro have 32 points, the same as Sagrada Esperança, but they are in second position because the latter have a game in delay.

