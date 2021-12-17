Angola and China Address Cooperation

Luanda — The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, received this Thursday, in Luanda, the Chinese ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao, with whom he discussed the strengthening of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement, the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that, during the meeting, the two diplomats made a review of the Africa-China Economic Partnership Forum (FOCAC), held from 29 to 30 November 2021, in Dakar, Senegal.

Téte António and Gong Tao also analyzed aspects related to the meeting held between the heads of diplomacy of Angola and China, outside FOCAC.

Angola and China are strategic partners in the most varied domains and their relationship of friendship and cooperation has developed at an accelerated pace.