Uganda: Veteran Journalist John Kakande Recognised By Prau

The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) has recognised veteran journalist John Kakande for unmatched humility, courage and commitment to supporting Public Relations Practitioners and the PR fraternity in Uganda by passing their stories into publication.

Kakande was recognised during PRAUNite - an annual event where Uganda's Public Relations practitioners meet to have fun and discuss their trade, as they forge a way forward. The event took place on December 16.

Kakande said: "I am grateful to the Lord who enabled me to serve the community and country at large. When I was invited by the president of the association, I decided to attend but I can't believe that I was called to be recognised. I am so surprised and happy!"

Kakande asked the government to engage media practitioners, and see how they can be helpful in the development of the country.

Kakande retired as news editor at the New Vision after diligently serving Vision Group for 27 years, uninterrupted.

During his time as New Vision Editor, Kakande exhibited unquestionable levels of ethical and professional Journalism practices and skills.

Based on these credentials, PRAU decided to appreciate and recognise his diligent support to the PR fraternity in Uganda.

This years' event was hosted at the NBS Conference Centre - Naguru, and graced by the association's patron, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT & National Guidance, as Chief Guest,.

At the event, Baryomunsi applauded the current PRAU governing council for the marvellous work they are doing, and pledged support from the ministry.

"Now, we are proud of PRAU because you are one of the associations that have survived over time, and I would like to thank the current leadership for keeping the institution high in the sky. And as the Ministry that parents you, we shall always give you the necessary support," Baryomunsi said.

Commenting on PRAUNite Stephen Mwanga, PRAU president thanked the patron for his commitment towards PRAU activities.

"This event is an important event in PRAU's calendar year. It is an opportunity for us to reflect on the year and on our field, share ideas, and discuss our profession in an informal setting. Given the current challenges we face due to the pandemic learning and hearing from one another is crucial. We thank all of you for making time for this event. As you are aware, together we pride ourselves in establishing a successful PR trade," Stephen Mwanga.