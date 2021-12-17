Uganda: EC Declares Muwonge New Kayunga Lc-5 Chairperson

17 December 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

KAYUNGA LC5 RESULTS

Andrew Muwonge (NRM) 31,830

Harriet Nakwedde (NUP) 31,308

Majid Nyanzi (Independent) 1,287

Boniface Musisi (Independent) 470

Jamilu Kamoga (Independent) 279

Anthony Waddimba (DP) 158

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Electoral Commission has today declared NRM's Muwonge winner of the Kayunga Local Council LC-5 by-election with 31,830 votes, beating early favourite Harriet Nakwedde who polled 31,308 votes.

Returning Officer Jenipher Kyobutungi made the announcement at about 9am, after a long delay of scrutinising all the results at the tally centre.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

