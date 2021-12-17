Uganda: EC Declares Muwonge New Kayunga Lc-5 Chairperson

KAYUNGA LC5 RESULTS
Andrew Muwonge (NRM) 31,830
Harriet Nakwedde (NUP) 31,308
Majid Nyanzi (Independent) 1,287
Boniface Musisi (Independent) 470
Jamilu Kamoga (Independent) 279
Anthony Waddimba (DP) 158
Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Electoral Commission has today declared NRM's Muwonge winner of the Kayunga Local Council LC-5 by-election with 31,830 votes, beating early favourite Harriet Nakwedde who polled 31,308 votes.
Returning Officer Jenipher Kyobutungi made the announcement at about 9am, after a long delay of scrutinising all the results at the tally centre.
