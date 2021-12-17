Uganda: Tension in Kayunga As EC Prepares to Declare Final Results

17 December 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Kayunga, Uganda — The Electoral Commission is set to declare final results from the Kayunga District Chairperson by-elections, 16 hours after the polls ended.

EC chairman Justice Simon Byabakama has arrived at the tallying centre where the two leading candidates Harriet Nakwedde for the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Andrew Muwonge for National Resistance (NRM) are waiting.

The results from polling stations have been received, read out and entered into the tally system. The Returning Officer will be addressing the country shortly and make a final declaration.

