South Africa: Make Use of Vaccination Pop-Ups, Urges Committee

Portfolio Committee on Transport Chairperson, Mosebenzi Zwane, has called on long-distance drivers and travellers to make use of vaccination sites that will be placed next to roadblocks.

This follows the announcement by the Department of Health on Thursday, that it intends to enhance vaccinations by using pop-up vaccination sites where there are roadblocks, among others.

Zwane said the committee supports this initiative as it could potentially play a dual role, as the drivers and their passengers will, while resting near the road also get vaccinated.

He said the committee noted all the road safety initiatives and said the increased visibility of law enforcement on the roads remains a priority.

He called on all road travellers to ensure that they observe all COVID-19 protocols as the speed with which the Omicron variant moves is very fast.

"Travellers ought to observe all protocols at all times and should regard themselves as potential carriers of this virus."

He further wished all the road users a happy and safe festive season.