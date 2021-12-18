South Africa: President Ramaphosa in 'Good Spirits' as Covid-19 Recovery Continues

17 December 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is continuing his recovery from mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus on Sunday.

In a statement on Friday, The Presidency said President Ramaphosa is "comfortable and in good spirits" and called on South Africans to vaccinate and continue taking non-pharmaceutical measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The President again calls on all people in the country to make this festive period a safe period by being vaccinated, wearing masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings. This will help save lives, reduce the need for hospital admissions, allow businesses to remain open and enable people to work and earn an income.

"Risky or careless behaviour will endanger public health and economic activity, neither of which the country can afford during this important period for the retail and tourism sectors," The Presidency said.

The President tested positive for the virus after addressing the State Memorial Service of Former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town.

