South Africa: President Continues Recovery From Covid-19 Infection

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa is making good progress in his recovery from COVID-19 while continuing treatment for mild symptoms.

The President tested positive for the viral infection on Sunday, 12 December 2021.

The President started self-isolation in Cape Town on the same day, with the South African Medical Health Service of the South African National Defence Force monitoring and treating the President.

The President is in good spirits and comfortable in his recovery.

The President again calls on all people in the country to make this festive period a safe period by being vaccinated, wearing masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings.

This will help save lives, reduce the need for hospital admissions, allow businesses to remain open and enable people to

work and earn an income.

Risky or careless behaviour will endanger public health and economic activity, neither of which the country can afford during this important period for the retail and tourism sectors.