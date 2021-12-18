Mozambique's Isis Insurgency Threatens to Destroy Conservation Progress and Fragile Environmental Protections in Niassa Special Reserve

analysis

Two years ago, Mozambique's spectacular and vast Niassa Special Reserve, bordering on Tanzania, was just getting over a horrific period of elephant poaching. Then it was swamped by Cyclone Eloise. Yet the resilient Mozambicans took it in their stride. Then it was reported that Islamic State fighters arrived in the neighbouring Cabo Delgado state. And now they're in Niassa.

The Islamic State (IS) insurgency in northern Mozambique has taken a new, sinister turn, moving inland and westward into the Niassa Special Reserve, since the first attack on November 25 destroying four towns and displacing over 2,000 people en route, according to the UN-aligned International Office for Migration (IOM). This figure, from Tuesday 14 December, focused on just one of four affected districts, doubled from the day before.

In this wilderness space of 42,000 square kilometres, larger than all of South Africa's protected areas combined, and co-managed by Mozambique's National Administration for Conservation Areas (Anac) and the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), another humanitarian crisis beckons, with a potential environmental catastrophe lurking around the corner.

The conflict is linked to the insurgency in neighbouring Cabo Delgado, which, although it began in 2017, exploded when the once sleepy fishing village of Palma was...