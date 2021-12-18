South Africa: Post Office Open for Business During Festive Season

All branches of the South African Post Office (Sapo) will remain open on weekdays and Saturday mornings throughout the festive season.

In a statement on Friday, Sapo said the majority of post office branches are closed on Sundays and public holidays, while some selected branches in shopping centres are open on Sundays and public holidays.

"Post offices throughout the country play a central role in the payment of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants to citizens, who are the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic downturn.

"The last three digits of the beneficiary's ID number determine the date on which he or she can visit a post office branch to collect his or her grant," Sapo said.

The rest of the month is dedicated to the payment of SRD grants. The first week of every month is reserved for the payment of SASSA grants to the elderly and disabled, as well as child grants.

"SRD SASSA beneficiaries must visit a post office branch only after they have received an SMS informing them that the grant is available. If a beneficiary's cellphone was used to apply for one grant only, they can also receive the grant from any Pick 'n Pay or Boxer supermarket," Sapo said.

Regular transactions, such as the payment of motor vehicle licences, account payments and sending and collection of parcels, remain available.

"Most branches of the SA Post Office have a separate queue for customers who are there to collect their R350 SASSA SRD grant. The system of separate queues ensures that all customers wait for the minimum time," Sapo said.