Ethiopia: U.S. 'Unhappy' With Thawing of Ethio-Eritrea Relationship

The recently published opinion on the New York Times exposes that the U.S. is demonizing Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his successful effort in thawing Ethio-Eritrea relations that has been in deadlock for two decades, experts on the course told Sputnik International.

According to Sputnik's report, the U.S. has 'long sought to isolate Eritrea on the World Stage", the reign of the TPLF-led Ethiopian regime. TPLF was a major U.S. War on Terror partner in early 2000s.

Talking to Sputnik, independent journalist, researcher and editor of Horn of Africa TV, Elias Amare said that the U.S. has further demonized Eritrea and imposed sanctions on it in 2009 instead of putting pressure on TPLF regime to accept the boundary demarcation" The Ethio-Eritrea Boundary Commission has linked the key town of Badme to Eritrea, which was violated by the TPLF in the aftermath of the agreement.

"... These unjust sanctions that were imposed on Eritrea at the UN Security Council were finally lifted in November of 2018 once peace was achieved with Ethiopia... So, all along, the TPLF regime and its patrons in Washington have been against peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia," Amare said. Indeed, comments quoted by Walsh [writer of the recently posted opinion on New York Times] reflect jU.S.t such an attitude," he said.

Another expert, who is a Writer, independent analyst and Horn of Africa Pan Africans for Liberation and Solidarity organizing, Filmon Zerai has also told the same media that "the only issue is regional alignment and not complying enough to a regional set policies of isolating Eritrea, U.S. troop movement in the region, instead of continuing the occupation in Somalia, Sudan, and so forth"

According to Filmon, Abiy is the best leader that Washington 'needs' internally, but not with his engagement with Eritrea and with conflict with the TPLF, He further cautioned that "while it's important to highlight Abiy's neoliberal leanings and disregard for oppressed nationalities in Ethiopia, the author's only issue seems to be his closeness with Eritrea"

By the same token, Elias has exposed that TPLF begun the war by preparing for it, "raising nearly a quarter of a million special forces, militias and irregular armed vigilantes and continued its belligerent stance beating the war drums during the time when Prime Minister Abiy (PhD) had been extremely flexible and placating towards the TPLF, traveling several times to Tigray talking openly with the people and pleading with the leaders of TPLF to pursue the path of peace."

Indeed, Western media have concealed the speech of TPLF's former mouthpiece, Sekoture Getachew who admitted that the war was started by TPLF. He was the first official to announce 'the 45 minute' offensive carried out by TPLF to neutralize the whole North Command of Ethiopian National Defense Forces.