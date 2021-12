Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Ahmed Hafez said on Saturday 18/12/2021 that Egypt is proud of hosting six million refugees on its lands.

He added in a tweet that Egypt is keen on providing decent life for them all and guaranteeing their rights through merging them into the Egyptian society.

He pointed out that they all enjoy same services like Egyptians such as health care and education.

The remarks were made on the occasion of the International Migrants Day.