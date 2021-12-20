Sudan - Protests Mark 3 Years Since Popular Uprising

A poster promoting the December 19, 2021 Marches of the Millions across Sudan to mark the anniversary of the 2019 revolution.

Thousands of anti-coup protesters have gathered in Khartoum, three years after demonstrations led to the ousting of autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Security forces have blocked major routes and bridges into the city.

Protests occurred in Sudan's capital of Khartoum on Sunday, marking three years since the popular revolution which led to the end of autocrat Omar al-Bashir's rule.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Khartoum and nearby Omdurman with many shouting slogans against military chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

Protesters dissatisfied with Hamdok reinstatement

Protesters had planned on marching towards the presidential palace where there is a heavy security presence.

In the run-up to Sunday's marches, security forces had sealed off major roads and bridges leading to the area.

Civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had initially been detained by the military but was then reinstated on November 21.

A number of civic organizations and neighborhood committees organized protests calling for complete civilian rule.

Many have expressed dissatisfaction with Hamdok's reinstatement because they argue it legitimizes the October coup.

There have been successive protests since the October coup and the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said that 45 people have been killed by security forces since the military takeover.

Last week DW reported on how security forces including the Rapid Support Forces had used anti-aircraft weapons and armor-piercing rounds on anti-coup protesters.

Nongovernmental organizations and rights groups have condemned the use of heavy weapons against civilians as being in breach of humanitarian agreements that call for protecting civilians.

Prime minister calls for restraint

Hamdok has stressed that he wants to avoid further bloodshed and warned in a statement on Saturday of "the country's slide toward the abyss," and called for restraint among protesters.

"We're facing today a sizeable regression in the path of our revolution that threatens the security of the nation, its unity and its stability," Hamdok said.

Protest organizers have vowed in a slogan: "No negotiation, no partnership and no legitimacy".

(AFP, Reuters)