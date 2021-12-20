Niger's National Day

document

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I send my congratulations to the Government of Niger and all Nigeriens as you celebrate Republic Day.

The people of Niger rightly took great pride in this year's historic transition from one democratically elected president to another. You consolidated your own democracy and served as a powerful example for other countries in the region and around the world. The United States looks forward to continuing our work together to reinforce democratic values, promote inclusive economic growth, strengthen regional security, and successfully meet the challenges posed by climate change.

Best wishes to the people of Niger as you commemorate Republic Day.