Nigeria: Global Warming - Nasarawa Govt Bans Use of Charcoal

18 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

The Nasarawa State Government has banned the use and sales of charcoal in the state to protect the environment.

Mr Aliyu Agwai, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, announced this while addressing newsmen on Saturday in Lafia.

He said that the process of producing charcoal is harmful to the environment by destroying the climate and increasing global warming.

Agwai noted that the burning of charcoal, especially, would produce harmful emissions.

"Cutting trees can result in the loss of habitat for animal species, which can harm the ecosystems.

"Almost all the land animals and plants live in forests and many cannot survive the deforestation that destroys their homes," he observed.

He warned those selling and using charcoal to desist to avoid prosecution in case of violation.

He lauded the residents of the state for the level of compliance with the sensitisation programme on environmental sanitation..

"Usually every last Saturday of the month is set aside for sanitation exercise, but we brought it back to today because of the Christmas celebration," he added.

Agwai said that all roads to the state were blocked to prevent motorists from other states from passing but they had been opened after the sanitary exercise.

"We only allowed those with permission from the relevant ministry, or on essential services to pass and move around during the exercise," he said.

Meanwhile, a mobile court, handling environmental-related cases, has prosecuted 32 persons suspected to have violated environmental sanitation laws in Lafia. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X