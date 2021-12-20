Nigeria: Genomics Centre Wins 2021 Nas Gold Medal Prize for Life Sciences

The African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Disease (ACEGID) has won the 2021 Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) Gold Medal Prize for Life Sciences.

The Centre is a diverse team of talented scientists who have contributed hugely to new knowledge in the field of infectious disease genomics, through high quality and translational research, publications, and capacity building.

Chairman of the NAS Science Prize Committee, Dr. Sonny Folorunso Kuku, who announced winner of the prize, explained that research output from ACEGID has significantly shifted the paradigm, especially in the use of genomics in the understanding of pathogens transmission dynamics and evolution, and applications to outbreak response.

He said, "ACEGID had been a pacesetter in the investigation of COVID-19 in Africa and before that, had done excellent work with the diagnosis and tracking of Ebola virus disease and Lassa fever. It remains at the forefront of training in genomics and development of diagnostics for infectious diseases on the continent. The Centre had established the most advanced and impactful genomic research centre in Africa and has conducted some of the most innovative translational research and capacity building programmes to guide Nigeria and Africa's response to COVID-19.

"They performed the first genomic sequence of the SARS-CoV2 in Africa at an unprecedented speed and have been using their genomic sequencing platforms to generate data that is guiding response to COVID-19 pandemic in a unique way. ACEGID has sequenced over 700 SARS-CoV-2 genomes in Nigeria alone. Genomics and viral transmission data from ACEGID have been made actionable and set to the NCDC for evidence-based decision making. They are using the same genomics epidemiology data driven approach to support 14 African countries as they have sequenced over 1,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes from these countries and used the genomic sequencing information to guide their public health response."

He, therefore, announced that the ACEGID with the lead researcher, Dr. Onikepe Abiola Folarin, winner of the 2021 NAS Gold prize, would receive the award from the President of the Academy, Professor Ekanem Braide, during the third annual NAS Scientific Conference on January 26, 2022 in Abuja.

Instituted by the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) in 2016, the NAS Gold Medal Prize is awarded to deserving Nigerian scientists who have made significant achievements in science of national relevance and global resonance. The annual award event alternate between the Life and Physical Sciences and consist of a medal, a certificate, and a purse.