Tanzania: Over 120 Students, Teachers Win Chinese Ambassador Award

A total of 123 students and teachers have won the 2021 Chinese Ambassador Award in an effort meant to encourage as many students as possible to learn Chinese language.

Among the 123 winners of this year's award, eight are native Chinese-language teachers while the rest are students from universities and schools.

The award ceremony of the 2021 Chinese Ambassador Award was held on Friday at the Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam and was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian, Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Prof Joyce Ndalichako, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam, Prof David Mfinanga, and representatives of the award winners.

Delivering her speech during the award ceremony, Ambassador Chen said that recent years have witnessed an increase in the number of Tanzanian students who learn Chinese language and the schools which offer Chinese language course.

"The Tanzanian government has announced the start of five new subject combinations for students who are set to join Form Five in 2021. KFC (Kiswahili, French and Chinese) and KEC (Kiswahili, English and Chinese) combinations will be adopted in some secondary schools, which means that the Chinese language course has been included in Tanzania's secondary education system,".

"This shows the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training in promoting Chinese language in Tanzania, and will have great significance for deepening the understanding between our two peoples," Ambassador Chen stressed.

Prof Joyce Ndalichako, on her part, extended her sincere thanks to the Chinese Embassy for continuously promoting educational cooperation between Tanzania and China.

She also acknowledged the fact that the number of Tanzanian students granted the Chinese Government Scholarship has been increasing year by year.

The Chinese Ambassador Award was established by the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania in 2018, which aims to encourage and reward Tanzanian students who study Chinese language and perform well in examinations.

Since last year, the beneficiaries of the Award has expanded to cover native Chinese-language teachers in Tanzania.

Apart from Chinese Ambassador Award that has been benefiting students and teachers in the country, the government of China has also been offering scholarships to Tanzanian students in various fields.

In 1965, China and Tanzania signed "The Treaty of Friendship between the People's Republic of China and the United Republic of Tanzania". Many other agreements on bilateral co-operation in the fields of economy, trade, culture and health were also signed between the two countries.